French court cancels ban on Monsanto GMO maize

PARIS Nov 28 France's highest court on
Monday overturned a ban on the growth and use in France of a
genetically modified (GM) maize developed by U.S. biotech
company Monsanto, saying the farm ministry lacked the
authority to impose the measure.
The decision follows a ruling by the European Court of
Justice in early September saying France had based its decision
to impose a moratorium on the growing of Monsanto's
insect-resistant MON810 maize on the wrong EU legislation.
"Drawing on the consequences of the ECJ's ruling, the State
Council finds that the agriculture ministry could not justify
its authority to issue the decrees, failing to give proof of the
existence of a particularly high level of risk for the health
and the environment," it said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Anthony Barker)