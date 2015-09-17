UPDATE 2-France bolsters ban on genetically modified crops

(Adds detail on seed producers)
PARIS, Sept 17 France is to use a new European
opt-out scheme to ensure a ban on the cultivation of genetically
modified crops in the country remains in place, it said on
Thursday.
The European Union's largest grain grower and exporter has
asked the European Commission for France to be excluded from
some GM maize crop cultivation under the new scheme, the farm
and environment ministries said in a joint statement.
As part of the opt-out process, France also passed
legislation in the National Assembly that would enable it to
oppose the cultivation of GM crops, even if approved at EU
level, on the basis of certain criteria including environment
and farm policy, land use, economic impact or civil order, the
environment ministry added.
Widely grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops have divided
opinion in Europe. France had already banned cultivation of U.S.
group Monsanto's GM maize, saying it had serious doubts
that it is safe for the environment.
Monsanto says its maize (corn) is harmless to humans and
wildlife.
The EU opt-out, agreed in March, allows individual countries
to seek exclusion from any approval request for GM cultivation
in the 28-member bloc or varieties already cleared as safe by
the EU.
Monsanto's MON810 maize is the only GM crop grown in Europe,
where it has been cultivated in Spain and Portugal for a decade,
but other maize crops are in the process of being approved at EU
level.
One of them is an insect-resistant maize known as 1507. Its
developers, DuPont Pioneer and Dow Chemical, have
been waiting nearly 15 years for the EU executive to authorise
its cultivation in the bloc.
The French request concerns nine GM maize strains. Producers
also include Switzerland's Syngenta, a spokesman for
the environment ministry said.
Germany also intends to make use of the new EU rules to stop
the growing of GM crops, documents seen by Reuters showed last
month.
The European Commission is responsible for approvals, but
under the new rules requests for opt-outs also have to be
submitted to the company making the application.
Monsanto has said it will abide by requests from Latvia and
Greece to be excluded from its application to grow a GM crop in
the EU but accused them of ignoring science.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Gus Trompiz and Valerie
Parent; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)