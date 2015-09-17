French says asked EU to opt out of GMO maize cultivation

PARIS, Sept 17 France has asked the European Commission for France to be excluded from countries growing genetically modified (GM) maize crops, it said on Thursday.

The request concerns GM maize already cleared, such as Monsanto's MON 810 maize (corn), or currently under review at European level, the farm and environment ministries said in a joint statement.

Under a law signed in March individual countries can seek exclusion from any approval request for GM cultivation across the EU. While the European Commission is responsible for approvals, requests to be excluded also have to be submitted to the company making the application.

France, the EU's largest grain grower and exporter, had already banned cultivation of Monsanto's GM maize. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent, editing by James Regan)