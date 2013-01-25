Goodyear to close northern French tyre plant -official

PARIS Jan 25 U.S. tyre maker Goodyear is preparing to close a French plant employing 1,250 workers near the northern city of Amiens, a French government official said on Friday.

"We've been informed of the risk of imminent closure of this site," an official in Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.

According to the paper, the closure plan is to be presented at a Jan. 31 works council meeting. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Unions called for immediate intervention by President Francois Hollande, who had voiced support for French workers at the Goodyear Dunlop division during last year's election campaign.

"We want him to stay on top of this," said CFE-CGC union representative Marc Jonet.

Government officials met to discuss the plant's situation on Tuesday, Le Monde said.

Titan International, a U.S.-based wheel and tyre maker, abandoned a takeover offer for the plant in September after Goodyear failed to reach agreement with the CGT union on voluntary job cuts.

Goodyear also has a tyre plant at Montlucon in central France, according to the company's website.