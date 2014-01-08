France fines Google over data privacy

PARIS Jan 8 France's data protection watchdog
has fined Google 150,000 euros after the U.S. search
engine ignored a three-month ultimatum to bring its practices on
tracking and storing user information in line with local laws.
The privacy watchdog, known as CNIL, has also ordered Google
to post the decision on its google.fr homepage for 48 hours
within eight days of being officially notified of the ruling.
Spain, Britain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have also
opened similar cases against Google because the U.S.-based web
giant's privacy policy introduced in 2012 does not conform with
local rules protecting consumers on how their personal data is
processed and stored.