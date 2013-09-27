France moves closer to fining Google over data privacy

PARIS, Sept 27 France's data protection watchdog
moved closer to fining Google for the way it stores and
tracks user information after the search engine ignored a
three-month ultimatum to bring its practices in line with local
law.
The privacy watchdog, known as CNIL, said on Friday it was
opening a procedure to impose formal sanctions. Under French
law, Google can be fined up to 150,000 euros ($203,100).
Spain, Britain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have also
opened similar cases against Google because the U.S.-based web
giant's privacy policy introduced in 2012 does not conform with
local rules protecting consumers on how their personal data is
processed and stored.
The coordinated move by European data protection regulators
is seen by legal experts and policymakers as a test of the
region's ability to influence the behaviour of international
Internet companies.
But the penalties most countries can impose remain small
compared with the $10.7 billion net profit that Google earned in
2012. Spain can impose fines of up to 1 million euros, while the
German Data Protection Act caps penalties at 300,000 euros.
There is no legal framework to levy European-wide fines.
At issue was the new approach to user data that Google began
in March 2012 in which it consolidated its 60 privacy policies
into one and started combining data collected on individual
users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and social
network Google+. It gave users no means to opt out.
In June, CNIL found Google to be in breach of privacy law on
six counts, notably that it posted "insufficient" information
for French users about how their private browsing data was
collected and used.
Google said in a statement on Friday its privacy policy
"respects European law and allows us to create simpler, more
effective services."
CNIL said that Google contested the reasoning followed by
the French regulators, and the applicability of the French data
protection law to the services used by residents in France.
Data protection watchdogs in Germany, Spain, Italy the
Netherlands are continuing to review the Google case to
determine any sanctions.
Privacy issues are not Google's only legal headache in
Europe. It is seeking to settle a three-year probe with
antitrust regulators into whether it squeezes out online rivals
in search results. Brussels has also started looking into
Google's Android software that runs mobile phones, to see if it
crimps competition in the handset market.