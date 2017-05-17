French environmentalist has responsibility for energy matters-govt sources

PARIS May 17 French environmentalist Nicolas
Hulot, named as ecology minister on Wednesday in the government
of Emmanuel Macron, also has responsibility for energy matters,
according to Matthieu Orphelin, Hulot's former spokesman who was
part of Macron's presidential campaign team.
Sources close to Macron and to prime minister Edouard
Philippe also confirmed the appointment.
EDF shares fell further on the news and were down 7 percent
in late afternoon trade. They were down 2.5 percent before news
of Hulot's appointment.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose;
Editing by Geert de Clercq)