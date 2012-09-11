版本:
France's Hollande pushes for strategic food stocks

RENNES, France, Sept 11 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he was proposing the creation of strategic stockpiles of agricultural commodities to prevent extreme price swings on international markets.

"I am pushing with heads of state and government for protection against (market) volatility in the form of emergency food stocks and I will continue to do this," Hollande said in a speech to farmers in Rennes.

