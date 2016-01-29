French police question Disneyland gun-carrier but militant links not seen

PARIS Jan 29 French police on Friday continued
to question a man arrested with handguns and a Koran in his
baggage at the Disneyland theme park in Paris but stopped short
of calling in anti-terrorism investigators.
France has been in a state of emergency since Islamist
gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in armed jihadist
attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.
The 28-year-old man who police say is of European origin was
arrested on Thursday as he passed through security scanners at a
Disneyland hotel. The guns were found in baggage which also
contained a French-language version of the Koran, the principal
religious text of Islam.
Police sources said local police in the Meaux region were
handling the affair for the moment and France's anti-terrorism
squad had not so far been called in to help.
A woman who had apparently been accompanying the man when he
was detained was arrested at her home overnight after initially
vanishing. She was also being held for questioning, the sources
said.
"Initial findings appear to point clearly to something other
than an intention to attack," one police source told Reuters.
According to another police source, the man said he was
carrying the weapons for self-protection.
Islamic State militants, who claimed responsibility for the
November attacks, have called for further attacks on France,
whose jets are bombing areas they control in Syria and Iraq.
