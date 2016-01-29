UPDATE 1-French police question Disneyland gun-carrier, militant links not seen

(Updates with statement from Meaux prosecutor's office)
PARIS Jan 29 Initial questioning of a man
arrested with handguns and a Koran in his baggage at the Disney
theme park near Paris suggests he had no link to any potential
militant attack, but he will remain in custody, police and
public prosecutors said on Friday.
France has been in a state of emergency since Islamist
gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a wave of
jihadist attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.
The 28-year-old man, who police said was of European origin,
was detained on Thursday as he passed through security scanners
at a Disneyland hotel. Two handguns were found in baggage as
well as a French-language version of the Koran, the principal
religious text of Islam.
Police sources said France's anti-terrorism squad had not so
far been called in to help with the case.
The Meaux district prosecutor's office said in a statement
that checks on the man and his telephone yielded no indication
of militancy and that the only record police had of the man in
question was for a driving offence.
A woman who had been accompanying the man was questioned too
after police tracked her down at her home.
The Meaux prosecutor's office said an inquiry was continuing
to determine whether the man was illegally in possession of the
arms in question, a statement that chimed with information from
police sources earlier in the day.
"Initial findings appear to point clearly to something other
than an intention to attack," one police source told Reuters.
According to another police source, the man said he was
carrying the weapons for self-protection.
A local media report said the man was a cafe manager in the
process of moving house and that the woman was his girlfriend -
information not confirmed by the prosecutor's office.
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the
November attacks and have called for further attacks on France,
whose jets are bombing areas they control in Syria and Iraq.
(Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Heinrich)