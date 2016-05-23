UPDATE 2-France faults Bial and Biotrial over fatal drug trial

(Adds comment from Bial)
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS May 23 Portuguese drugmaker Bial and
French laboratory Biotrial are at fault "on several counts" for
a failed drug trial that left one person dead and five others
hospitalised in January, French Health Minister Marisol Touraine
said on Monday.
All trials of the drug, designed to treat mood and anxiety
issues as well as coordination disorders linked to neurological
issues, have since been suspended.
The victims were given the experimental drug made by Bial
during a phase one trial at a private facility in Rennes,
Brittany, run by France's Biotrial.
"A final investigation report confirms that the conditions
under which the test was approved did not breach existing
legislation," Touraine told journalists.
"Inspectors consider, however, that Bial and Biotrial are
responsible on several counts; regarding the dosage prescribed
(...) and the time taken to alert authorities," she said.
An initial inquiry in February had already established that
Biotrial had been too slow to react when the first subject
became sick.
Touraine said the five patients who had fallen ill after the
trial were out of danger and no longer in hospital, but she
criticised the way Biotrial had managed the crisis.
In their final report, inspectors from France's IGAS social
affairs inspectorate found that the company had not properly
informed volunteers and had followed a flawed testing protocol.
Biotrial has contested the IGAS findings, complaining of
"carefully orchestrated leaks".
Bial said it was "profoundly saddened" by the outcome of the
Rennes trial but added there had been no data to suggest it
should not proceed with the progressive dose increases approved
by authorities beforehand.
Touraine said on Monday that Biotrial had been given a month
to outline measures it planned to take in order to avoid any
repeat of the accident.
France will work with the European Commission and the
European Medicines Agency to improve trial practices at an
international level, she said.
In addition to the IGAS investigation, the affair is the
subject of a separate judicial enquiry.
Cases of early-stage clinical trials going badly wrong are
rare but not unheard of. In 2006, six healthy volunteers given
an experimental drug in London ended up in intensive care.
On Jan. 21, U.S. company Johnson & Johnson said it
had suspended international trials of a drug similar to the one
experimented by Bial.
