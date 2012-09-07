France's Hollande forced to adopt some Sarkozy style

* Holding nose, Hollande seeks to act more like Sarkozy
* Slump in ratings, minister squabbles weaken president
* Socialist needs country, party behind him for reforms
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Sept 7 Four months into Francois
Hollande's presidency, tumbling ratings, cabinet squabbles and
talk of inertia have forced him to rethink a soft-touch
leadership style that has raised doubts he has the clout to
revive France's economy.
The new Socialist head of state has, aides say, reluctantly
decided he needs to appear a bit more like his predecessor
Nicholas Sarkozy, after contrasting himself with the
conservative's pushy manner to help him win power in May.
On Sunday he will seek to convey a vigorous new policy
agenda in a primetime television interview of the kind Sarkozy
used to favour, anxious to turn around a slump in his approval
ratings to 44 percent in August from above 60 percent in May.
Having won the May election with 51.6 percent of the vote,
Hollande's ratings have slid below 50 percent in less than half
the time it took Sarkozy to fall from favour.
"He's realised he needs to speed things up. He was working
on the basis that people were fed up of Sarkozy's hyperactivity
but now he's trying to find a balance between the two styles," a
source close to the president told Reuters.
Presidential advisers have explained to Hollande that people
had grown so used to Sarkozy informing them of his government's
every move that his hands-off approach has left them wondering
if he is asleep at the wheel.
Though he has a solid Socialist majority in parliament and
can look forward to an unchallenged five-year term, he needs to
heal splits in his party on everything from spending cuts and
deeper European integration to immigration policy.
He must also rally the public, business leaders and trade
unions behind measures to balance the state budget and provide
jobs for the one in ten French people out of work.
It was unemployment at 13-year highs along with Sarkozy's
flashy manner that drove voters to elect Hollande, a
scooter-riding Socialist who did his own grocery shopping.
His "Change is Now" slogan created high expectations, and a
poll in late August showed 72 percent of people think he is
moving too slowly.
"Sarkozy created this hunger for action and it's become like
a drug. It's not easy for someone like Hollande to change the
way he is, but he does need to show a greater presence," said
the source close to Hollande.
TOO CONCILIATORY?
Sparring between the finance and budget ministers and the
more left-leaning industry minister over whether to cut the
growth outlook has fanned concern Hollande is too conciliatory
to hold his team to order.
He was little known outside France when he won the May
election, and foreign investors are still trying to figure out
whether he is a closet reformer or a permanent waverer.
Inside France, where Hollande quietly led the Socialist
Party for a decade, minds are being made up more quickly.
Business leaders have lambasted what they see as an
anti-corporate bias and at least one has visited him privately
to warn that his plans to raise company taxes to plump up state
coffers will suffocate commerce.
The budget he is preparing to unveil this month is likely to
duck painful spending cuts as Hollande tries to keep popular
support behind him. He is under growing pressure from outside to
overhaul labour laws and charges that make firms uncompetitive
and pull France into line with German demands for fiscal and
politician integration in Europe to overcome its debt crisis.
"The crisis is so big that Hollande has no choice but to
deliver," said Laurent Binet, who has published a book based on
his experience accompanying Hollande on his election campaign.
Binet, who is not an Hollande supporter, believes his jovial
exterior and apparent indifference to criticism masks a steely
determination and shrewd political skills.
"He is a master of political timing," Binet told Reuters,
noting Hollande successfully changed tempo during his campaign,
responding to criticism of him as "soft" by proposing an income
tax on the rich of 75 percent that grabbed voters' attention.
"He's seen that the tack he's taken makes him look hesitant
and indecisive so he's adjusting his style," Binet said.
Hollande is now looking at watering down the 75 percent tax
rate plan following angry criticism from the business sector and
talk of high earners quitting France.
In his effort to revive his popularity, Hollande has rushed
through a temporary cut in fuel duty and raised an allowance for
tax-free savings accounts. Sunday's TV appearance will seek to
show him in control of his youthful cabinet.
It will also try to restore his solemn image, damaged by a
clutch of books this month which raked over animosity between
his companion Valerie Trierweiler and former partner Segolene
Royal - the former a journalist, the latter a senior Socialist
politician.
Five years of Sarkozy's frenetic media presence, and the
glitz of his ex-supermodel wife, accustomed French voters to a
politics of personality, said Francois Kalfon, a polling analyst
for the Socialists who has known Hollande for years.
"Sarkozy's presidency changed things for good. Even if the
political timetable will never match the media timetable, this
phenomenon of public opinion dictating things is permanent."
The covers of French news magazines this week back that up.
"Wake up Hollande, there's a fire," blared the weekly
Marianne. L'Express asked: "What if Sarkozy's way was right?"