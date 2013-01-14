Hollande shows new mettle as war leader, reformer

* Mali action, labour reform success to boost Hollande
* Socialist's Mali intervention praised on left and right
* Some wish economic crisis response had been as decisive
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Jan 14 Francois Hollande has shot down
the idea that he is a spineless, indecisive president in three
days that saw him nail a landmark labour reform, stand up to
anti-gay marriage protesters and dispatch troops to Mali.
The politician long nicknamed after a brand of wobbly
blancmange pudding emerged from his most testing weekend in
office looking like he has a lot more backbone than critics gave
him credit for and should get a much-needed boost to his image.
A survey published on Monday of 1,021 people in France by
pollster Ifop found 63 percent backed Hollande's decision to
take military action against Islamist rebels in Mali, responding
within 24 hours to the Malian government's appeal for help.
Newspaper editorials praised a triple show of decisiveness
that marked a turning point for the Socialist leader. Le Monde
daily quoted Interior Minister Manuel Valls as saying it took
"exceptional circumstances" for a statesman to show his colours.
"This makes those who criticised his inability to make
decisions look a bit silly," said Bruno Tertrais, head of
research at Paris's Foundation for Strategic Research.
Bernard-Henry Levy, a celebrity philosopher who campaigned
to persuade Hollande's conservative predecessor, Nicolas
Sarkozy, to intervene in Libya in 2011, said the Socialist
president had earned his spurs.
"With the Mali intervention, an historic labour agreement
and a gay equality law at the same time ... he's done his job,"
Levy told local newspaper Nice Matin. "I think we'll see a new
climate where the Hollande-bashing stops a bit."
Beyond the immediate widespread backing, the risks thrown up
by Hollande's Mali mission, including possible reprisal attacks
by Islamist militants and new dangers for eight French hostages
held in the Sahel, will make the next few weeks crucial.
"All this can only give a boost to his image. He's been on
the offensive all month and now, for the first time, he has
taken action on international terrain," said Christophe Barbier,
editor of weekly news magazine L'Express, noting that even
right-wing critics had been hushed.
Yet Barbier cautioned that the intervention could backfire
if France got bogged down in a protracted war in Mali, hostages
were killed or it led to a revenge attack on French soil.
"People will back him in the early stages but he will need
to show results. The pressure is on him to succeed," he said.
Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels promised on Monday to drag
France into a long and brutal Afghanistan-style ground war, and
one faction vowed to make French citizens pay.
Hollande will meet relatives of the French hostages, now
pawns in a much bigger conflict, in the coming days.
His biggest domestic policy success to date, securing a
labour reform deal between unions and employers, came just as
the first French warplanes were pounding rebel bases in Mali.
The method of the labour market overhaul, thrashed out in
talks among "social partners" rather than imposed top-down by
the government, may be more of a breakthrough than the
relatively modest content of the agreement.
With unemployment at 10.3 percent and rising, it remains to
be seen whether the trade-off between more flexible long-term
work contracts and somewhat greater security for short-term
workers can have an impact on a jobs crisis that is Hollande's
most-pressing challenge.
NEW IMAGE ON SHOW
Hollande's weekend of action came after clumsy handling of
campaign promises turned the public mood against him while his
attempts to impose a super-tax on millionaires and block
industrial closures drew international mockery.
He has also been under market scrutiny over a public deficit
target that France is set to miss due to stalled growth.
His decision to deploy fighter jets to Mali struck a
parallel with Sarkozy's intervention in Libya that was all the
more surprising given the contrast between the cautious,
laid-back Hollande and his impulsive, hyperactive predecessor.
"Francois Hollande's hand did not tremble," Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius told LCI TV, describing Friday's crisis meeting.
Hollande cut a grave figure as he announced the operation in
a broadcast to the nation on Friday, helped by a teleprompter
put in place by his new image consultant, a former newsreader.
Even the first-day setbacks of the shooting down of a French
helicopter, killing the pilot, and the deaths of two commandos
and a secret agent held hostage in Somalia in an unrelated raid
to try to free him did not appear to spoil Hollande's new glow.
The president also stood firm on Sunday in the face of the
biggest single Paris street march in 30 years as several hundred
thousand people protested at his plan to legalise gay marriage.
While the peaceful demonstration was huge, Hollande's office
said it would not affect his determination to pass the reform,
opposed by conservative voters and religious leaders.
. Hollande has a bigger parliamentary majority
than Sarkozy, who forced through an unpopular pension reform in
2010 despite a 3 million-strong nationwide protest.
The image of Hollande as a war president with the mettle to
push through big social and structural reforms cast him in a new
light after he appeared to dither over the sickly economy for
six months before taking steps in November to promote investment
and job creation.
Yet the sheen may fade once attention returns to economic
realities such as the soaring unemployment rate.
Economists hailed Friday's labour deal as an encouraging
basis for further economic reforms but doubted that on its own
it would noticeably bring down jobless numbers.
The reform will give firms more scope to reduce work hours
and pay in downturns while encouraging hiring by trimming the
huge sums courts can award workers who are permanently laid off
and the time they have to appeal. Labour Minister Michel Sapin
said he hoped it would alter France's image abroad.
Analysts mostly said the deal was only a small step in the
right direction. "The labour market is not going to be
overhauled by this agreement. Far from it," Deutsche Bank
economist Gilles Moec wrote in a research note.
A successful Mali operation may temporarily distract
attention from the economy, but it may not alter a widespread
view that Hollande is moving too slowly on reforms.
"His reaction on Mali has shown that when there's an
emergency imposed from outside Hollande can act fast. But when
it's him deciding, he makes questionable choices," said Barbier.
"The labour reform, whose effectiveness is far from
guaranteed, is more representative of a methodology which, in a
time of economic crisis, is subject to a lot of questions."