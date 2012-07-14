France's Hollande: Peugeot must renegotiate layoff plan

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
PARIS, July 14 French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that car maker Peugeot must renegotiate its proposal to lay off 8,000 workers and close one of its assembly plants to ensure that the social impact of the measures was minimised.
In a television interview to celebrate France's national day, Hollande said that a government plan for the ailing car sector, due to be announced before the end of July, would include public incentives to encourage consumers to purchase French-made cars.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.