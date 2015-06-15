French judge cuts 1 bln euro HSBC bail in tax fraud case- source

PARIS, June 15 A French appeals court has reduced a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) bail for HSBC Holdings in a tax fraud case to 100 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Prosecutors had called on judges to confirm the billion euro bail to cover a potential finance over allegations that HSBC's Swiss private bank had helped clients avoid taxes in 2006-2007. HSBC had appealed the bail, calling it excessive.

Under French court processes, companies can be ordered to post a deposit when they are put under formal investigation, even if charges are not brought.

