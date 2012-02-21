FEATURE-French candidates battle over industrial decline

* Sarkozy targets labour costs, Hollande innovation

* Election being fought over France's economic model

* France third-least industrialised country in OECD

By Leigh Thomas

FLORANGE, France, Feb 21 No smoke billows from the colossal Florange steel mill in northeastern France and only a skeleton crew tends to its upkeep, yet the indefinitely idled plant has become a battleground for the upcoming presidential election.

Temporarily shuttered since late 2011 for lack of orders, the ArcelorMittal steelworks symbolises the industrial decline that is a key campaign issue for both President Nicolas Sarkozy and Socialist challenger Francois Hollande.

Fearing that the mill's hulking blast furnaces may never be fired up again, some 200 exasperated workers occupied management offices at the plant on Monday to protest against the closure.

While steelworkers are heartened to see politicians finally taking the plight of the long-struggling sector seriously, they fear that unless campaign promises of reform and investment translate into action, it may be too late to halt the decline.

"It's good to see people talking about industry but the politicians have a lot of catching up to do. Otherwise we're not going to survive," said third-generation steelworker Jean-Pierre Breme, a foreman at Florange with decades in the industry.

"They want to go backwards, they want to reindustrialise. They want to go back to all the things they threw out in the past, saying it was a load of rubbish."

Sarkozy and Hollande, who is well ahead in opinion polls, are pushing rival ideas to save industry, with the conservative incumbent focused on structural reforms and his Socialist challenger calling for more investment.

Florange's twin blast furnaces are the last of dozens that used to smelt iron ore and coke in the Moselle valley, the heartland of steelmaking for three centuries that is now part of the nation's rustbelt.

Florange has outlived other steelworks in this borderland flanking Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany thanks to hard-to-beat productivity, but high costs and persistently weak demand for the steel slabs it produces leave workers wondering whether not only the plant but also steelmaking in France have any future.

With industry bleeding jobs and factory shutdowns frequently grabbing headlines, other candidates including far-right leader Marine Le Pen, centrist Francois Bayrou and leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, have seized on the sector's plight.

The demise of plants like Florange has left France one of the least industrialised of some 40 advanced economies tracked by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Manufacturing contributes less to gross domestic product in France than in Britain, which Sarkozy recently asserted had no industry. According to OECD data, only Luxembourg and Greece are less industrialised.

IN THE POLITICIANS HANDS

One key debate in the two-round election on April 22 and May 6 is about whether to shift to a new economic model favouring supply-side, pro-business policies or to continue relying on consumption and investment to fuel growth.

Sarkozy has focused on cutting labour costs to give France a new competitive edge while Hollande - a social democrat who is popular but lacks government experience - is banking on investment and innovation to restore industrial prowess.

In Florange, workers are pinning hopes on a 600 million euro ($783 million) pilot programme that could halve carbon dioxide emissions and energy use while increasing output.

Politicians of all stripes back the project to transform the blast furnaces to capture carbon, but its fate is out of their hands as it depends on funding from the European Commission, which is taking its time deciding whether to back the project.

"We all love our steel industry and we don't want to see it stop," said Jean-Claude Roeder, who works at the blast furnaces.

"If tomorrow we don't have the project then we'll feel that France is abandoning us, that France's doesn't want a steel industry any more."

BROKEN PROMISES

Florange's workers know all too well about broken promises. ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, wound down another mill at nearby Gandrange despite Sarkozy's pledge to find a way to keep it going.

Days after wedding former supermodel Carla Bruni in 2008, the president promised on a visit to the ill-fated factory to change then-CEO Lakshmi Mittal's mind about shutting it down.

"What's at stake is keeping factories on our national territory," Sarkozy told a crowd of workers at the time from the shop floor. "We cannot let our factories close."

The words echo painfully in the empty hangars at Gandrange as the plant is now closed except for a rolling mill and a research and development centre. That has made it a compulsory stop on the campaign trail of his political rivals.

"No politician can afford not to come here, except for the one who already came here," said Thierry Tavoso, a union representative, referring to the president's visits.

France has lost 763,000 industrial jobs in the last 10 years with 355,000 shed since Sarkozy took office in 2007 -- figures Hollande rarely omits from his speeches about industrial policy.

The services sector has more than made up for job losses in industry that were due partly to productivity gains, but the country's loss of competitiveness cannot be ignored.

While industry generated about 23 percent of French jobs 30 years ago, now it is only 12 percent, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters Datastream.

France's share of euro zone exports has fallen from nearly 16 percent to 13 percent in a decade and its share of global exports has fallen to a mere three percent. The trade deficit hit a record at nearly 70 billion euros ($91 billion) in 2011.

Unit labour costs rose nearly 17 percent over the last 10 years while in Germany they are only marginally higher over the period, according to OECD data.

DEVALUATION OR INNOVATION

Before the euro existed, European countries could spur exports by devaluing their currency - an option no longer available to euro zone members.

Eager to corner the debate, Sarkozy is making a late legislative push to cut social welfare charges on companies, shifting the cost to an increased VAT sales tax.

The measure, dubbed "Social VAT", aims to level the playing field with foreign companies exporting to France by making them bear a bigger share of financing the welfare system.

"Social VAT is in effect a devaluation because it reduces the burden on producers and employers, paying for it by increasing the burden on consumers," senior OECD economist Peter Jarrett said.

Hollande says that further squeezes purchasing power, but industry bosses are delighted and would like to go even further.

"You can't play football with a sack full of rocks on your back. That's the problem with social charges and labour costs," said Pierre Gattaz, CEO of electronic connectors maker Radiall.

While conservatives in the United States and Britain have won elections with supply-side economics, it remains to be seen if they can win over French voters more suspicious of business.

Hollande thinks the answer to the competitiveness problem lies with more investment and innovation. In an economy dominated by big multinational firms, he wants to focus on helping small- and mid-sized companies.

He plans to set up a new public investment bank to finance innovation and small firms, which would also benefit from lower corporate taxes than big groups.

France spends about 2.1 percent of GDP on research and development, less than Germany's 2.8 percent and the United States' 2.7 percent, but more than Britain's 1.9 percent.

Hollande also aims to tap into the French's penchant for saving by raising limits on tax-free, state-regulated savings accounts for funds to be loaned to small and innovative firms.

"We will support the new digital and environmental economies because we need to be ahead of our competitors," he told a rally in Rouen last week. "That's a strategy, an ambition that will allow our country to get ahead of the game in globalisation."