French foreign minister heads to Iran amid Trump uncertainty

PARIS, Jan 27 France's foreign minister travels
to Iran on Monday, seeking to reaffirm Europe's commitment to
the nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened
to annul.
The deal struck in 2015 with three European countries,
Russia, China and the United States gave Iran relief from a
range of sanctions, allowing it to strike major business deals
with Europe for the first time in years.
After taking one of the hardest lines in the negotiations,
France has been quick to restore trade ties. Planemaker Airbus
, oil major Total and automobile manufacturers
Peugeot and Renault have all signed deals.
Some 50 French firms will take part in a Franco-Iranian
economic forum on Tuesday at which more will be signed.
"Jean-Marc Ayrault is going to underline the importance that
all sides which backed the deal strictly respect their
commitments," Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal told a
daily briefing.
Trump has called the deal, which imposes limits on Iran's
nuclear activities, "the worst deal ever negotiated" threatening
to annul it or seek a better agreement.
Despite their often fraught ties, the EU says it is in full
agreement with China and Russia over the need to keep the
nuclear deal alive.
"That the Iranians have been destabilised by Trump's
election and statements is certain and I think they must be
worried," a French diplomatic source said.
"But developing commercial ties strengthens the moderates in
Iran. We want to reinforce them to show the population that the
deal is good for them because the radicals won't be able to say
that they have got nothing from it."
Despite the sanction relief, including on banking
restrictions, Iran continues to struggle to access Western
finance, partly due to banks' fears about penalties related to
remaining U.S. sanctions.
France's relationship with Shi'ite Muslim Iran is
complicated by its political and commercial ties with Sunni Gulf
Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, Tehran's main regional
rival.
Ayrault was in Riyadh on Jan. 24 partly to discuss the trip
to Tehran with an eye on Iran's role in the region, especially
in Syria where Paris and Riyadh back opponents to Iranian ally
President Bashar al-Assad.
"We don't agree on Syria and will remind them that France
and the European Union are directly concerned by the Syria
crisis and among the first to suffer its consequences. So we
must have a role in helping find a solution," the source said.
