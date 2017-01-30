UPDATE 1-France, worried by Trump, promises to defend Iran nuclear deal

* France says Iran must abide by terms of deal
* Trump said on campaign trail that deal was "worst ever"
* Ayrault says U.S. visa bans discriminate, are dangerous
By John Irish
TEHRAN, Jan 30 France vowed on Monday to defend
Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has
threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide
strictly by the conditions of the accord.
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrived in the Iranian
capital just as relations between Tehran and the new U.S.
leadership were strained by new U.S. immigration orders that the
French minister called "dangerous" and said should be revoked.
Ayrault said it was in the "common interest" that the 2015
accord under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in
return for lifted sanctions was obeyed.
During the U.S. election race Trump had branded it "the
worst deal ever negotiated", telling voters he would either rip
it up or seek a better agreement.
"I'm coming as the defender of the accord, but to be
vigilant and explain that they (the Iranians) must be
irreproachable," Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters after landing
in Tehran.
"We harbour real concerns about the U.S. administration's
attitude towards this agreement," he said.
French worries over the direction of U.S. policy under Trump
go beyond the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal and on Monday
Ayrault was scathing in his criticism of the U.S. leader's
travel ban against citizens from seven mainly-Muslim countries.
The White House says the temporary immigration orders will
help protect Americans from terrorist attacks. In some of the
strongest wording from a foreign government, Ayrault said the
measures were "dangerous" and amounted to "discrimination".
"This has nothing to do with fighting terrorism," Ayrault
told reporters.
When asked whether the U.S. immigration orders should be
revoked, Ayrault said: "Yes. I think so." He also said France
would double the number of visas available to Iranians.
"RESPECT NUCLEAR DEAL"
Ayrault is in Iran to reassure Tehran of France and Europe's
support for the nuclear deal. The deal was brokered two years
ago by the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and
France.
Ayrault said that while Tehran had "largely" kept to the
terms of the deal, it had pushed the spirit of the accord over
the past year by carrying out several ballistic missile tests.
"We want this agreement to be respected," Ayrault said.
The most recent test came on Sunday, according to a U.S.
official, who said Iran launched of a medium-range ballistic
missile, potentially complicating Ayrault's talks on Tuesday,
including with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Paris took one of the hardest lines against Tehran in the
negotiations, but has been quick to restore trade ties.
Major French corporations including planemaker Airbus
, oil major Total and automobile manufacturers
Peugeot and Renault have all signed deals.
Even before the visa ban row, Iranian officials say that
concerns about what the U.S. president might do was increasing
investor uncertainty and slowing post-sanctions business.
The visit may see some new contracts finalised.
It will also provide an opportunity for talks on Syria.
Paris is a vociferous opponent of Iran's backing of Syria's
leader, Bashar al-Assad.
"We will discuss our disagreements, notably on Syria. "We
had hoped Iran would be less aggressive in the region," Ayrault
said, referring to the period since the nuclear deal.
On Sunday, Trump spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King
Salman, a close U.S.-ally in the Middle East. A White House
statement said the two leaders agreed on the need to address
"Iran's destabilizing regional activities."
