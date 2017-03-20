France, Japan back free navigation in Asia-Pacific, Abe says

PARIS, March 20 France and Japan support a "free
and open maritime order" in the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said after talks with French President
Francois Hollande on Monday.
The message seemed aimed at China, which claims almost all
the South China Sea and which has fuelled concern in Japan and
the West with its growing military presence in the waterway.
"Francois and I agreed on the importance of ensuring a free
and open maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region (and) of
continuing to support the stability and prosperity of this
region," Abe told reporters after the talks.
Japan plans to dispatch its largest warship on a three-month
tour through the South China Sea beginning in May, three sources
said last week, in its biggest show of naval force in the region
since World War Two. China pledged a firm response
if Japan stirred up trouble in the South China Sea.
Abe underlined the importance of separate naval exercises
involving personnel or equipment from Japan, France, Britain and
the United States to be held around Tinian island in the western
Pacific in May.
Hollande said France reaffirmed its support for an increased
Japanese peace-keeping role and said the two countries would
work together to improve the ability of their forces to
cooperate.
He assured Abe of France's support after North Korea this
month fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's
northwest coast. He also denounced the development of North
Korea's nuclear and ballistic programmes, which he said violated
all its international obligations.
Reflecting concerns over rising protectionist sentiment in
the United States and elsewhere, Abe said Japan and France
wanted to continue to be "champions of free trade" and said an
agreement on a free-trade pact with the European Union would
send an important message.
Hollande also voiced support for the proposed EU-Japan trade
accord which is being negotiated.
France and Japan also signed an agreement on reinforced
cooperation on nuclear energy.
Two Japanese firms, Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, agreed in February to buy
a combined 10 percent stake in a new company being split off
from Areva for 500 million euros ($537 million),
helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.
Abe earlier met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hanover
.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
