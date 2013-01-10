Three Kurdish women found shot dead in Paris- police

PARIS Jan 10 The bodies of three Kurdish women who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds to the head were found early on Thursday at the Kurdish Institute in Paris, a police source said.

An employee of the institute told French media that one of the women killed was Sakine Cansiz, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

"There is no doubt this was politically motivated," Berivan Akyol, the employee, told i<Tele television.