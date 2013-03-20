UPDATE 2-IMF chief's apartment searched in French compensation case

* Investigation dates from 2011, raid is latest step
* Sensitive timing day after budget minister resigns
* Lagarde denies fault, IMF says she can lead global lender
By Chine Labbé and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, March 20 French authorities searched the
Paris apartment of IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday in
an investigation into her award of a 2008 arbitration payment to
a businessman supporter of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, her
lawyer said.
Lagarde, who was Sarkozy's finance minister at the time, has
denied wrongdoing in ending a court battle with Bernard Tapie
and to instead opt for arbitration. It resulted in a 285 million
euro ($367 million) sum being granted to the billionaire.
Although Lagarde has never been accused of profiting
personally from the controversial payment, the long-running
Tapie affair is a distraction as the ex-lawyer, a major player
on the international stage, seeks to restore stability to the
global financial system.
Her predecessor at the IMF, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, resigned
over sexual assault charges that were later dropped.
Magistrates from a special tribunal that judges alleged
abuses by government ministers suspect her of complicity in
misusing public funds after she overruled objections from
advisers to proceed with arbitration.
The investigation has been open since 2011 and Lagarde has
never been summoned for questioning.
"This search will help uncover the truth, which will
contribute to exonerating my client from any criminal
wrongdoing," Lagarde's lawyer, Yves Repiquet, told Reuters.
Lagarde was in Frankfurt and not in her Paris flat at the
time of the search, which Repiquet said was carried out by
investigating magistrates.
An IMF spokesman declined comment but said that before
Lagarde was named managing director, the global lender's board
discussed the matter and determined she would be able to lead.
UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS
The timing of the search of the apartment was sensitive,
coming a day after France's budget minister resigned after being
targeted in a tax fraud inquiry.
Socialist President Francois Hollande came to power last May
saying he would create an "exemplary" state free from the unfair
advantages accorded the elite he said were rife under Sarkozy.
Sarkozy's ex-labour and foreign ministers resigned in 2010
and 2011, respectively, after allegations of influence peddling.
The Tapie affair has done little to quash a widely held
perception in France that relations between politicians and the
business elite are cozy.
Tapie, a colourful and often controversial character in the
French business and sports world, sued the state for
compensation after selling his stake in sports company Adidas
to then state-owned bank Credit Lyonnais in 1993.
He claimed the bank had defrauded him after it later resold
his stake for a much higher sum. Credit Lyonnais, now part of
Credit Agricole, has denied any wrongdoing.
Lagarde was a star in Sarkozy's cabinet and well-respected
by peers, pushing through many of the high-profile initiatives
in France's presidency of the G20 group of nations.