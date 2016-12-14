UPDATE 2-Trial of IMF's Lagarde hears that payout decision was rushed through

* Lagarde denies charges, could face up to year in jail
By Chine Labbé
PARIS, Dec 14 A French ex-treasury official told
a court trying IMF chief Christine Lagarde for negligence on
Wednesday that he had been shocked at how quickly the government
had given up on contesting a huge state payout to business
tycoon Bernard Tapie in 2008.
Lagarde, 60, faces charges, which she denies, of being
negligent when, as French finance minister, she approved a
payout to Tapie in a rare out-of-court settlement which cost the
French taxpayer 400 million euros ($425 million).
The prosecution alleges Lagarde showed negligence, leading
to misuse of public funds, by accepting too easily a costly
arbitration settlement with Tapie and not contesting it to the
benefit of the state.
Lagarde withstood aggressive questioning on Tuesday at a
special court in Paris which hears cases involving government
ministers. The IMF managing director faces up to a year in jail
and a fine of 15,000 euros if convicted.
A maximum sentence could raise questions about her ability
to hold on to her job at the Washington-based International
Monetary Fund, where her French predecessor Dominique
Strauss-Kahn resigned in 2011 over a sex scandal.
Evidence from Bruno Bezard, a treasury official involved in
the case at the time, painted a picture of cronyism and
string-pulling in Tapie's links with the government under
Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency from 2007 to 2012.
He told the court on Wednesday that he was aware of "curious
relationships" at the Finance Ministry at the time and suggested
Tapie himself had had the run of the place.
"I recall that my employees would meet Monsieur Tapie in the
ministry corridors which was rather unexpected," said Bezard,
who headed a body regulating state corporate holdings which
opposed a private settlement with Tapie.
"NO INCONVENIENCE"
The case dates back when Tapie sued the state for
compensation after selling his stake in sports company Adidas to
then state-owned Credit Lyonnais in 1993.
He accused the bank of defrauding him after it resold its
stake for a much higher price. With the case stuck in the
courts, the two sides agreed to a private settlement and a 403
million euro payout to Tapie. Lagarde approved the settlement.
Asked whether he was shocked by the speed of the arbitration
ruling in Tapie's favour, Bezard replied: "I was more shocked
by the speed with which we gave up on contesting it than by the
speed of the arbitration decision."
Not to appeal against a "scandalous" decision was an error,
he said. "Even if we had had one chance in 1,000 of winning,
there were only advantages and no inconvenience," he said.
Lagarde told the court that she had spent a long time
considering whether to contest the settlement but had approved
it in the best interests of the state and to draw a line under
an affair that had dragged on for 15 years.
Lawyers for Lagarde have said the Tapie file had been
largely handled by her chief of staff at the time, Stephane
Richard, who is now chief executive of French telecoms group
Orange. They have suggested he had failed to pass on some
necessary documents.
Richard is separately under investigation, with five others,
on suspicion of embezzlement linked to the Tapie case.
He had been due to appear as a witness at Lagarde's trial
but did not appear on Wednesday because, his lawyers said, any
testimony he gave could prejudice the separate investigation
against him. His lawyer said he "strongly contests" his absence
being seen as being an admission of guilt.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)