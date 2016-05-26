版本:
McDonald's French HQ searched in tax probe - source

PARIS May 26 French investigators searched McDonald's French headquarters on May 18, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A second source said that the search was carried out as part of preliminary tax fraud investigation. (Reporting by Simon Carraud and Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

