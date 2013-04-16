Ex-French minister says 'lied to self' over Swiss bank account

* Cahuzac resigned from post in charge of fighting tax fraud
* Says he lied to Hollande, Moscovici about foreign accounts
* Affair has shaken Socialist government
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, April 16 A former French minister who
quit after admitting he had a secret foreign bank account
appealed for forgiveness on Tuesday, saying on TV he had made a
"crazy error", lied to himself for years and was unlikely to
return to politics.
Jerome Cahuzac resigned last month after coming under
investigation for tax fraud, admitting, despite weeks of ardent
denials, that he had lied to colleagues about having a Swiss
bank account which held some 600,000 euros ($787,800).
In his first TV appearance since resigning as minister in
charge of cracking down on tax fraud, Cahuzac repeatedly asked
colleagues and friends for forgiveness and said he had hidden
his "dark side" to all around him - even to himself.
"I lied to myself for years," Cahuzac told news channel BFM
in a slow, steady voice. "I had a dark side, and now that dark
side is plain for all to see."
The minister added he was resigning as a member of
parliament and would let voters in his home constituency in the
southwest decide whether he should return to politics.
Cahuzac's fall shook President Francois Hollande who
responded by publishing the assets owned by all ministers in his
Socialist government, a bid to demonstrate transparency which
risked further publicising the private wealth of his team.
Hollande and his finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, have
repeatedly denied having any previous knowledge, and Cahuzac
said that he had lied to both about his account.
Asked if Hollande knew about it, Cahuzac said: "I do not
know how much he knew about this affair."
A gastric surgeon and hair implant specialist by trade who
entered politics late in life, Cahuzac was the public face of
France's budget-cutting drive with a reputation for a ruthless
approach to cost reduction.
News that he had lied unleashed a torrent of condemnation,
with one minister known to be a friend saying he could no longer
socialise with Cahuzac. French media reported that he had to
sleep in a car after being turned away from a friend's house.
Cahuzac said the money he kept abroad came from work as a
doctor, without providing details, and denied rumours he may
have accounts in Singapore containing up to 15 million euros.
"I made a crazy mistake, a crazy mistake twenty years ago,"
he said of his decision to place money in Switzerland. "I hid it
so that I didn't even know it was there, I was lying to myself."
Cahuzac repeated that he regretted his mistake deeply,
understood the anger against him, and was afraid of going to
prison if found guilty of tax fraud. A judge is investigating
and Cahuzac has not been detained.
The 30-minute confessional interview was a part of a new
trend in France, where highly trained politicians rarely reveal
their feelings. Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn gave a
similar interview, admitting "grave faults" after being accused
of attempted rape.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)