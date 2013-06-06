Maverick French minister is a necessary nuisance for Hollande

* Minister for industrial renewal is proudly protectionist
* Hollande sees Montebourg useful in govt, a danger outside
* Insiders say Montebourg bad for business but manageable
By Catherine Bremer and Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, June 6 While French President Francois
Hollande is at pains to repair his fraught relations with
business, his industry minister has other ideas - or so many
entrepreneurs and even some government colleagues believe.
Proudly protectionist Arnaud Montebourg, who is also
Minister for Industrial Renewal, is showing a heavy-handed
hostility to foreign and domestic firms just when France needs
investment, his critics say.
In his defence, the tousle-haired opponent of globalisation
says he is saving jobs, rewarding the many and targetting only a
few - that happen to include the boss of the world's biggest
steelmaker and a French car giant.
"I pinned medals on hundreds of companies and I criticised
two. Why Mittal and Peugeot? Because they did daft things,"
Montebourg told Reuters after presiding at a recent prize giving
for entrepreneurs, noting that Peugeot's loans are guaranteed by
French taxpayers.
Hollande's problem is that while his popularity is near rock
bottom, poll ratings are somewhat higher for 50-year-old
Montebourg, a man who seems to have his sights set on the top
job one day.
This, along with Montebourg's strong support on the left of
the ruling Socialist Party, is complicating Hollande's efforts
to impose cabinet discipline and ensure his government shows a
consistent face to business leaders.
Hollande recently invited 300 of them to the Elysee Palace
and told them he was easing capital gains taxes for
entrepreneurs. The president, who vilified high finance during
his 2012 election campaign, said he now understood that
encouraging entrepreneurship was the way to restore growth to
the recession-bound French economy.
The next day, though, news broke that Montebourg had aborted
a deal for Yahoo to take a majority stake in
video-sharing website Dailymotion, which the French firm was
counting on to spur its overseas growth.
Mid-meeting, Montebourg barked at the finance chief of
France Telecom, Dailymotion's owner and itself 27
percent state-owned, that he would not let him hand over the
"French nugget", according to a senior corporate source involved
in the takeover.
The message entrepreneurs heard was: if you're lucky enough
that your years of toil create a successful business, don't
count on being allowed to use a foreign partner to go global.
"The deal was all but done. We'd worked on it for months.
Then Montebourg blew a fuse," said the source, who believes the
episode will scare start-up firms away from forming partnerships
with groups in which the state holds a stake.
"The same week the government tried to help entrepreneurs it
shot itself in the foot by showing it is interventionist and
anti-business. It was a red flag for start-ups."
Government sources say Montebourg, a loquacious former
lawyer and grandson of an Algerian butcher, is proving
problematic in his role as the public face of Hollande's
industrial policy.
Yet Hollande believes that Montebourg would be more
dangerous outside the government where he could attract
left-wingers to an opposition movement, they say. The government
insiders describe him as a necessary nuisance who may help to
keep left-wing voters behind Hollande as the president pushes
for economic reforms that were not in his election manifesto.
"Of course it bothers us. It's irritating for people who
work here. But what matters is that we can get things done,"
said a source at the finance ministry, where friction is rife
between Montebourg and other ministers in the building.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, who has a sixth-floor
office overlooking the River Seine, was not consulted before
Montebourg, who works on the third floor, stamped on the
Dailymotion deal. On the fourth floor, digital economy minister
Fleur Pellerin, a darling of the dotcom industry, was irate.
Yet few people think Montebourg will be ditched soon. The
ministry source said the election defeat earlier this year of
Italian prime minister Mario Monti, who had been popular with
investors for his painful economic reforms, showed that ordinary
voters had to be kept happy.
"If we keep Montebourg, it's purely political. Investors
adored Monti yet he polled 10 percent. As long as we explain all
this to foreign investors - and we do - we're OK," he said.
"Where I think Montebourg does have a cost is with the message
he sends to entrepreneurs, and that is a worry."
Officials figures present a mixed picture. While broad
foreign direct investment, including reinvested earnings and
intercompany loans, climbed 52 percent in 2012, an Ernst & Young
study on European attractiveness found the number of foreign
projects that set up sites fell 13 percent from 2011.
The rate of creation of French start-ups over the past 12
months is down 2.2 percent from the previous 12 months.
"KILL MITTAL"
Montebourg mesmerised many with attacks on cheap Chinese
imports as one of six candidates in the Socialist Party's 2011
presidential primary. Defending those "crushed by the economy"
and promising to part-nationalise banks, he came in third with
17 percent of the first-round party vote.
He had already written books demonising free trade and
co-founded a movement seeking a greater say for citizens in
public affairs and a more powerful parliament under a new
constitution.
Today, charged with delivering Hollande's promise to pull
French industry out of the doldrums, he has played more to his
fans than foreign investors.
His least controversial project is "Say Oui to France" - a
campaign to persuade businesses to bring home production they
have moved overseas. So far this year, five firms have done so,
on top of 13 last year.
Otherwise, he is most visible racing from one troubled
factory to another battling closures, lending him the unwitting
air of a Grim Reaper and sometimes leading to outbursts that
appeared to embarrass his bosses.
Moscovici and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault had to
smoothe things over when Montebourg insulted Lakshmi Mittal,
chief of steel giant ArcelorMittal, over plans to shut
two French furnaces and sparred with a U.S. tyre tycoon.
His portrayal of Mittal as a villain spawned a video game
called "Kill Mittal" where players can battle the Indian
businessman, portrayed as a giant robot, to keep the plant open.
Montebourg also rounded on the British-based Economist
magazine after it described France as being in a state of
denial, calling it the comic of London's financial centre.
Mocking the friction within the government, TV host and
Tweeter Bernard Pivot invented the verb "to montebourg", meaning
to contradict one's boss.
Montebourg brushes this off and says what's important is
that he has saved 65,031 out of 76,809 threatened jobs in cases
when he has intervened.
Talking to Reuters in late May, Montebourg scoffed at the
idea he is anti-business. Mittal and Peugeot - which
he has criticised for paying out dividends while benefitting
from state support - had deserved "public reprimands", he said.
PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS
People who know Montebourg say his habit of turning up the
rhetoric near TV cameras is all about his designs on the
presidency. "Arnaud is unable to put that ambition to rest,"
said Thierry Mandon, a Socialist lawmaker close to him for 20
years.
Rene Beaumont, a conservative senator who once lost a lower
house seat to Montebourg, said he was all about publicity.
"As he's said himself when he's come out with an insulting
remark or stoked up a crowd with untruthful statements: 'the key
thing is to speak, whether it's right or wrong, I don't care'."
After the Dailymotion affair, Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius, a former Socialist premier and finance minister, called
for heads to roll, saying the finance ministry needed one boss.
Yet people who know Hollande say that for all of his reform
efforts, deep down he shares many of Montebourg's convictions
and is loath to lose him.
This is perhaps as much for practical as ideological
reasons. A recent BVA opinion poll rated Montebourg as the
second most-popular government minister, with 32 percent
support, after crime-busting Interior Minister Manuel Valls.
By contrast, Hollande's own ratings have fallen faster than
those of any other modern French president in his first year,
standing at around 25 percent in recent surveys.
"Hollande's biggest concern is to keep the left united and
so he'll keep Montebourg inside as long as he can," said a top
communications executive who has advised government ministers.
"The problem is that Montebourg's impact on France's image
abroad has a real cost in terms of foreign investment. Hollande
is looking at domestic opinion polls when he should also be
looking at opinion in the rest of the world."