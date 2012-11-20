Hollande says France to take note of Moody's downgrade

PARIS Nov 20 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Europe's second-largest economy would pay heed to a sovereign downgrade by Moody's and keep on track with its economic policy plans, including reducing public spending.

"We must take note (of this), stick to our economic policies, keep on track and understand that we have every interest in improving public finances," Hollande said during a mayors conference in Paris.

France said earlier that it would respond to Moody's stripping it of its triple-A rating by pushing on with economic reforms.