Hollande says France to take note of Moody's downgrade

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
PARIS Nov 20 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Europe's second-largest economy would pay heed to a sovereign downgrade by Moody's and keep on track with its economic policy plans, including reducing public spending.
"We must take note (of this), stick to our economic policies, keep on track and understand that we have every interest in improving public finances," Hollande said during a mayors conference in Paris.
France said earlier that it would respond to Moody's stripping it of its triple-A rating by pushing on with economic reforms.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.