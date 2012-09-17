版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 00:23 BJT

France's Moscovici euro bonds reasonable in next five years

LONDON, Sept 17 Euro bonds could be introduced in the next five years, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday during a lecture at the London School of Economics.

Asked whether he thought he would see euro bonds in his lifetime, Moscovici said: "My hope as a minister is (in) the next five years. That's reasonable I would say."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐