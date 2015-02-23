UPDATE 1-Hollande urges Internet firms to help fight online hate speech

(Recasts, adds Hollande quotes)
By Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS Feb 23 French President Francois Hollande
urged Internet companies like Google and Facebook
on Monday to fight hate speech online, but his address to
a Jewish group was marred by a spat between leaders of France's
Jewish and Muslim communities.
The row broke out after the head of the CRIF Jewish umbrella
group said that young Muslims were the cause of all violent
crime, prompting a leading Muslim group to boycott the Jewish
group's annual dinner, at which Hollande was due to speak.
It rekindled tensions in a country which is home to Europe's
largest Jewish and Muslim minorities, just weeks after political
leaders called for a spirit of 'national unity' in response to a
series of attacks by Islamist militants that left 20 people
dead, including three attackers.
"We need to say things clearly: all violence today is
committed by young Muslims," Roger Cukierman told Europe 1
radio. "Of course, it's a tiny minority of the Muslim community
and Muslims are the first victims."
Cukierman had been asked whether the far-right National
Front party bore any responsibility for anti-Semitic acts. Five
minors were arrested last week for having damaged hundreds of
tombs earlier this month in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.
Hollande, who did not address the spat directly in his
speech at the CRIF dinner, called upon public representatives to
measure their words carefully.
In an address focused on discrimination, he said a new law
against jihadism would be unveiled in March. He also pressed
major Web firms Google and Facebook to agree on how to fight the
spread of hate speech online at a conference in April.
"There is no such thing as virtual hatred when it is
spreading," he said, referring to racism, anti-Semitism and
Holocaust denial. "Major Internet firms must face up to their
responsibilities."
Hollande added that criminal courts should handle cases of
hate speech rather than those specialising in press freedoms.
'IRRESPONSIBLE'
Muslim advocacy groups have reported a rise in Islamophobic
acts, including vandalism on mosques, after the January attacks
at the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly and a kosher supermarket
on the edge of Paris.
The CFCM Muslim umbrella group, in a statement, condemned
Cukierman's comments as "irresponsible and unacceptable" and
said it would not attend its dinner.
"I don't think Mr. Cukierman is someone who will contribute
to us all living together peacefully," Abdallah Zekri, head of a
CFCM department that tracks Islamophobic incidents, told BFMTV
television.
Cukierman, who did not address his earlier comments, said in
his speech that Jews and Muslims were in the same boat and that
he hoped the spat would be over quickly.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by
Tom Heneghan and Dan Grebler)