France says will help nickel industry in New Caledonia

PARIS Feb 6 France committed on Saturday to
support the nickel sector in the Pacific territory of New
Caledonia which has been severely hit by a slump in prices amid
a mounting supply glut.
The main nickel players on the island are Eramet
in which France is the second shareholder, miner and commodity
trader Glencore and Brazil's Vale, the
world's leading iron ore producer.
"Measures will be taken soon to consolidate all the sectors
of mining and metallurgy," a summary of a meeting between Prime
Minister Manuel Valls and local representatives said on
Saturday, without giving further details.
Eramet's nickel subsidiary SLN said in December it planned
to cut costs by around 80 million euros in 2016, a move that
would be in addition to Eramet's decision to suspend major
investment projects including a new power plant in New
Caledonia.
The meeting participants agreed to quickly seek ways to
organise a revamp of the plant, which provides electricity to
its Doniambo nickel mine and smelter.
France said it would help Eramet find solutions to the
crisis, including finding necessary investments and financing.
Nickel prices are trading near their lowest level since 2003
on the London Metal Exchange.
