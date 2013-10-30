UPDATE 1-Freed French hostages leave Niger after 3 years in Sahara

NIAMEY Oct 30 Four Frenchmen held hostage in
the Sahara desert by al Qaeda-linked gunmen for three years left
Niger on a French government plane on Wednesday morning.
The men, who were kidnapped in 2010 while working for French
nuclear group Areva and a subsidiary of construction
group Vinci in northern Niger, were freed on Tuesday
after secret talks.
A Reuters correspondent at Niamey airport said the four men
boarded the jet with two French ministers, including Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius, dispatched to pick them up.
"I am very happy. It was difficult, the ordeal of a
lifetime," said Thierry Dol, one of the freed men.
Fabius said the men were in a state of shock, having been
isolated for so long. "They slept well, but on the floor as they
are not yet able to sleep on mattresses," he said.
The men's release gave Francois Hollande a boost a day after
a poll showed he had become the most unpopular French president
on record.
No details have been given on the circumstances of the
quartet's release but Niger's President Mohamadou Issoufou said
they had been retrieved from northern Mali.
Thousands of French troops were dispatched to Mali's desert
north earlier this year to prevent Islamists and criminal gangs
operating in the zone who occupied the region in 2012 from
extending their reach further south.