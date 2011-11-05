UPDATE 1-France's AAA secure if deficits curbed --Noyer

(Adds quotes, detail)
Nov 5 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer
said in a published interview on Saturday that France could
preserve its coveted AAA credit rating if it "breaks with the
culture of deficits".
"If we break with a culture of deficits, we will maintain
our triple A," Noyer said in the brief interview with the
Journal du Dimanche released ahead of publication on Sunday.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service warned it was
scrutinising the outlook on France's rating in the light of
slower economic growth and costly commitments to euro zone
bailouts.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy has made reducing France's
deficit -- and maintaining the country's AAA rating -- a top
priority and his government on Monday is expected to announce
new cost-cutting measures. [ID: nL6E7M439L]
Sarkozy is trying to slice France's public deficit to 4.5
percent of GDP next year from 5.7 percent this year.
Noyer, who is also a European Central Bank governing council
member, also told the Journal du Dimanche that it was not up to
the ECB to indefinitely prop up states in financial difficulty.
"The role of the ECB is not to indefinitely finance states,"
he said. "The solution is to be found in repairing the public
finances of euro zone countries and not central banks' printing
presses."
Regarding French banks, Noyer said they were prepared to
reduce bonuses and dividends of their shareholders.
"They are ready for it and they said that to the prime
minister, Francois Fillon, last Wednesday," he said.
French banks have already promised to boost their capital
levels by 8.8 billion euros without government help to reach
tougher targets set by European regulators for mid-2012.
Noyer said four French banks -- BNP Paribas ,
Crédit Agricole , Société Générale and BPCE,
the unlisted parent of Natixis, --would boost their
capital levels to between 9 percent and 9.5 percent between 2014
and 2018.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark Heinrich)