公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三

Chemical accident sparks alert at French nuclear plant

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 5 A chemical accident at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France triggered a brief fire alert on Wednesday and injured several people, local government and fire service officials said.

The incident, sparked by an involuntary chemical reaction, was quickly brought under control, officials said.

