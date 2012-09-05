Steam leak at EDF's Fessenheim plant, no fire-EDF

BRIEF-Insulet reports Q4 revenue $103.6 million
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
PARIS, Sept 5 French power utility EDF said on Wednesday there was a steam leak at its Fessemheim nuclear power plant but denied reports from the local fire brigade that a fire had broken out.
"No fire broke out," an EDF spokeswoman said. "During a maintenance operation steam escaped which set off the fire alarm," she said, adding the incident harmed two EDF agents.
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Prairiesky announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results and dividend increase