UPDATE 1-EU to monitor French nuclear plant after blast

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Commission said
it would work with French authorities to monitor the Marcoule
nuclear waste treatment site in the south of the country, after
an explosion on Monday killed one person.
"No radiation leak from the building has been reported by
the French authorities. The Commission will monitor closely the
situation together with the national authorities," a statement
by the EU executive said.
EU countries including France -- the world's most nuclear
reliant country -- are currently carrying out stress tests on
all their nuclear reactors, in the wake of Japan's Fukushima
nuclear disaster in March.
The Centraco site where the blast occurred -- owned by
French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) -- is not included in a round
of EU nuclear "stress tests", as it does not house any nuclear
reactors, the Commission said.
Instead, the facility will have to comply with newly agreed
EU rules on nuclear waste disposal, which require radioactive
material to be buried in secure bunkers hundreds of metres
underground in future, rather than stored on the surface.
The EU's 143 nuclear plants produce about 50,000 cubic
metres (1.77 million cu ft) of radioactive waste each year, says
nuclear industry body Foratom.
