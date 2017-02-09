Explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, no nuclear risk -report

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
PARIS Feb 9 An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday in which there may have been some injuries but from which there was no nuclear risk, French newspaper Ouest France reported on its web site, citing local police.
Officials at EDF's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.