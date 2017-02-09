版本:
中国
2017年 2月 9日 星期四

Explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, no nuclear risk -report

PARIS Feb 9 An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday in which there may have been some injuries but from which there was no nuclear risk, French newspaper Ouest France reported on its web site, citing local police.

Officials at EDF's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
