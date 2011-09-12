UPDATE 2-Blast at French nuclear site kills one, no leaks

* Explosion in nuclear waste furnace kills one, injures four
* Blast contained in furnace, no radiation leak
* Accident comes amid concern over nuclear sector safety
(Adds IAEA reaction, emergency services comment)
By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 12 An explosion in a
furnace at the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment site in southern
France on Monday killed one person, but there was no leak of
radioactive material outside the site, officials said.
Four people were injured, one with serious burns, in the
blast at the Centraco site, owned by French power utility EDF
and adjacent to the Marcoule nuclear research centre.
The Centraco site does not house any nuclear reactors.
Fatalities in accidents at active nuclear sites in France
are extremely rare, although deaths occasionally occur during
plant construction.
Monday's blast comes amid heightened safety concerns in the
wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster in March.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy
Agency, said it was seeking information from France about the
explosion and had activated its incident and emergency centre.
France's ASN nuclear safety watchdog said it was launching
an inquiry into the cause of the explosion at 13:06 p.m. (1106
GMT) that hit shares in EDF, France's main power utility.
EDF said the blast was contained within the furnace, which
is used to melt waste with levels of radioactivity ranging from
low to very low.
"There was an explosion at the site of Marcoule at 13:06
p.m. causing one death and four injured," an EDF spokeswoman
said. "We don't know the cause," she added.
STRESS TESTS
Local emergency services said there were no traces of
radioactivity on the four people injured.
"The risk of fire is over and there is no radioactive or
chemical contamination of either the interior or exterior of the
site," a rescue worker said.
Police also said there was no contamination outside the
Centraco complex, in operation since 1999.
The Centraco site is next to the town of Codolet in the Gard
region, about 30 km (18 miles) from the city of Avignon and
about 80 km from the Mediterranean coast.
The complex, employing some 350 people, processes scrap
metal such as valves and pumps used in nuclear plant operations
in a melting plant and also burns combustible waste in an
incinerating plant, according to Centraco's website.
France -- the world's most nuclear-reliant country -- is
carrying out stress tests on its 58 nuclear reactors in the
aftermath of the Fukushima disaster when the Japanese nuclear
site was damaged in an earthquake and tsunami.
EDF shares, listed since late 2005, extended an earlier 3
percent loss to sink 6 percent in heavy volume, briefly touching
a lifetime low of 17.89 euros. The stock later stabilised down 5
percent at 18.5 euros.
In its 2010 annual report, the ASN says that in 2008 it
identified some weak spots in the Centraco site, operated by EDF
subsidiary Socodei, that prompted it to ask Centraco to put
forward an action plan to improve safety. It said the situation
had improved since then at the site.
Malcolm Sperrin, director of Medical Physics and Clinical
Engineering at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England
said: "The French authorities are highly competent at disaster
management and also in the implementation of safe practice in
all industrial environments.
"It is unlikely that there will be significant, or any,
releases of radiation into the wider environment but this will
need to be confirmed in the next few hours or days."
(Additional reporting by Marion Douet, Mathilde Cru and Muriel
Boselli in Paris and Kate Kelland in London; Writing by
Catherine Bremer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)