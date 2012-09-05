版本:
Incident at France's Fessenheim nuclear plant presents no risk

PARIS, Sept 5 A chemical reaction at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France presents no safety risk for the public according to the French nuclear watchdog ASN, the French energy minister said on Wednesday.

Ecology and Energy Minister Delphine Batho said in a statement she had asked French utility EDF and the ASN to produce a report on the incident - which caused light hand burns to two employees - that will be made public.

