Incident at EDF's nuclear plant over, employees back home

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
PARIS, Sept 5 The incident at EDF's Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is now over, with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction having returned home without injuries, the French utility said on Wednesday.
"The incident that occurred today at 3 pm is now over," EDF said in a statement. "All nine employees present during the incident have been examined by medical services, none had injuries, and they were able to return home."
Two staff suffered light hand burns, EDF and the French energy minister said earlier.
The fire brigade that was called for the steam leak at France's oldest nuclear power station were now making the last checks on the site, the statement added.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: