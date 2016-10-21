French reactor outages drive Europe's power complex

* Nuclear outages revive region's fossil fuel burn

* Regional power flows upended by French demand

* Coal price at 2-year high, French Q1 power at record

* GRAPHIC-tmsnrt.rs/2ekfKKy

By Oleg Vukmanovic and Susanna Twidale

MILAN/LONDON, Oct 21 France's stricken nuclear power sector has become a key driver of European power prices, fuelling gains across markets and pushing coal back into the limelight as winter nears.

Nuclear power-reliant France is siphoning electricity away from markets it usually supplies such as Germany, Italy, Spain and the Benelux states in response to mass reactor outages at home as utility EDF conducts safety tests.

Twenty of France's 58 reactors are now shut for tests and EDF expects to halt four more in the coming months, sparking concerns over supply tightness as lower temperatures lift demand.

France's close ties with neighbouring countries' power grids via links to Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain means domestic problems are rippling out across the region.

In Italy, which is pumping more power across the Alps to France, new export demand has revived long dormant or under-used gas-fired power plants, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Caught off-guard by low wind output in north Germany and tight hydroelectric reserves across the Nordics, Europe is also witnessing an unlikely coal renaissance that has seen physical prices hit two-year highs.

"(French outages) are having a big impact as they are driving more thermal demand at the moment ... Needing to cover that shortfall of power in the market with thermal is pushing up fuels and carbon," said Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski.

European coal futures have jumped 33 percent to their highest level since December 2014 due to renewed demand, raising the cost of pumping carbon into the atmosphere.

EU carbon prices have hit a four-month high of 6.14 euros/ tonne.

Data shows France burned more coal, oil and gas in September than at any time since 1984 while utilities in Germany, Europe's biggest power market and economy, continue to lean heavily on coal-fired electricity production.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is keen to develop a single energy market in Europe to improve flexibility and increase security of supply within the bloc.

It has a non-binding target for all member states to have connections that allow them to transport at least 10 percent of their electricity generation to neighbouring countries by 2020.

"If the French didn't have interconnection they would be in deep problems and their prices would have really been off the chart. Given the interconnections, the volatility is less but shared out amongst more markets," Sikorski said.

COMMODITY BULL RUN

French wholesale Q1 2017 power prices hit a record high of 69.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the day-ahead price soared to a four-year high of 100 euros/MWh.

Prices in other countries followed suit, with day-ahead power in Germany hitting 2016 highs of 48.50 euros MWh.

One trader said he expects French power prices to stay volatile for the next two months, pulling European power prices along with them and sustaining coal at its current high levels.

Nordic winter power prices are also surging as low hydroelectric reserves make the region more reliant on imports from already stretched Germany.

"About 80 percent of the rise in the Nordic power prices is because of the French situation," a Sweden-based trader said.

Measured in potential energy, Nordic water reserves were about 20 terawatt-hours (TWh) below normal levels due to long-lasting dry weather period.

EDF on Friday said its 2016 nuclear output forecast of 380-390 Terawatt hours (TWh) and 390-400 TWh for 2017 remained unchanged.

(Addditional reporting by Bate Felix in Paris, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by David Evans)