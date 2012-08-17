France, US conferring on oil prices, all options studied -source

PARIS Aug 17 France and the United States are
in contact on recent oil price rises and are studying all
options, an official at the offices of President Francois
Hollande said on Friday.
"We are consulting our American partners on all issues,
including containment of oil prices. All options are being
studied," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters.
U.S. officials are monitoring the oil market over to judge
in coming weeks whether a release of oil reserves might be
needed to curb the recent rise in prices, a source with
knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.