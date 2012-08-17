UPDATE 1-France, U.S. conferring on oil, all options eyed-source

PARIS Aug 17 France and the United States are
in contact on recent oil price rises and are studying all
options, an official at the offices of President Francois
Hollande said on Friday when asked about a possible release of
strategic oil reserves.
"We are consulting our American partners on all issues,
including containment of oil prices. All options are being
studied," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters.
U.S. officials are monitoring the oil market to judge in
coming weeks whether a release of oil reserves might be needed
to curb the recent rise in prices, a source with knowledge of
the situation said on Thursday.
A release of France's strategic oil reserves would be a
change of tack for the French president, whose energy adviser
during the presidential campaign said Hollande would oppose a
drawdown of emergency inventories because it would leave France
vulnerable in case of a major supply crisis.
Hollande had proposed instead to freeze retail fuel price
increases for three months, but the lower oil prices he found
when he took office in May meant no action was immediately
taken.
However, the recent fuel price rise, coming at a time when
the French economy is struggling to avoid a recession, forced
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici to announce on the radio that
the government would unveil unspecified measures at the end of
August if prices continued to swell.
Brent crude oil prices have risen by more than a third in
less than two months on worries that conflict over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme could lead to war, disrupting oil
supplies from the Middle East.
With the oil price rally coming at a time when world
economic growth is slowing, dampening demand for fuel, and with
oil supplies ample, many investors feel the recent price rises
have been overdone.
But the fall in the euro against the dollar in the last few
months means the pain is particularly acute in the euro zone,
with oil prices in euro terms reaching levels unseen since their
2008 peak.
In May, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the West's
energy adviser responsible for coordinating reserves, was put on
standby for action. No one at the Paris-based agency was
immediately available for comment on Friday.