版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 14:14 BJT

Richard's future as France Telecom CEO in question - minister

PARIS, June 13 French Digital Economy Minister Fleur Pellerin said on Thursday there was a question mark over whether France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard could remain in his post after he was placed under formal investigation for fraud.

Asked if Richard could stay in his post in light of the investigation, she told RTL radio: "It's an open question."

"That is the question that the executive board will have to answer when it holds an extraordinary meeting in the next few days," she added. France's government owns 27 percent of the company.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐