Richard's future as France Telecom CEO in question - minister

PARIS, June 13 French Digital Economy Minister Fleur Pellerin said on Thursday there was a question mark over whether France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard could remain in his post after he was placed under formal investigation for fraud.

Asked if Richard could stay in his post in light of the investigation, she told RTL radio: "It's an open question."

"That is the question that the executive board will have to answer when it holds an extraordinary meeting in the next few days," she added. France's government owns 27 percent of the company.