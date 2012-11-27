版本:
France to back Palestinian UN status

PARIS Nov 27 France said on Tuesday it would vote in favour of Palestinian non-member status at the United Nations.

"This Thursday or Friday, when the question is asked, France will vote yes," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius announced in the lower house of parliament.

