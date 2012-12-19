UPDATE 1-France must review pension system by 2017 - finmin

* Report on pension system to highlight widening deficit
* Govt to launch consultations on reform by mid-2013-finmin
PARIS Dec 19 President Francois Hollande must
review France's pension system during his current 5-year mandate
as a previous reform that drew mass street protests did not go
far enough, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
Asked if France needed a new pension reform by 2017, he told
RTL radio: "It seems to me that we will have to return to this
subject ... There will no doubt be a retirement (reform) but it
will have to be fair."
In 2010, conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy
launched a reform of the pension system which raised the legal
pensionable age by two years to 62, prompting weeks of protests
across the country.
Hollande's Socialist government has since revised the reform
to allow people who started working before the age of 20 to
retire at 60 and to ease conditions for access to full pensions
for mothers of three children or more.
But Moscovici said the 2010 reform put in place by Sarkozy's
former prime minister Francois Fillon had not gone far enough.
He cited a government-commissioned report, leaked this week
by Le Monde daily and due to be published on Wednesday, which
said that the pension system's deficit would reach 18.8 billion
euros ($24.8 billion) in 2017, versus 14 billion in 2011.
Moscovici avoided using the word 'reform'. But he said the
government would launch consultations in the first half of 2013
to address the funding shortfall in a way that does not penalise
poor workers or those in physically strenuous jobs.
Sarkozy's overhaul of the pension system came at a steep
political cost, as trade unions staged protests which drew
millions into the streets of French cities and oil refinery
workers blockaded their facilities for weeks.
France's main employers association Medef has called for the
retirement age to be raised to 63 and for a rule stipulating
that workers must pay contributions for at least 43 years to be
awarded the full pension. It is opposed to any raise in the
actual amount of contributions, either for firms or workers.