No bids picked to buy France's Petroplus refinery

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
ROUEN (France) Oct 16 A French court did no pick any bids to takeover the Petit-Couronne oil refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus, a union spokesman said, adding the plant would be liquidated.
The court however will leave other potential bidders until November 5 to submit a new last minute offer.
"This is abnormal and unfair," the union spokesman said.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.