No bids picked to buy France's Petroplus refinery

ROUEN (France) Oct 16 A French court did no pick any bids to takeover the Petit-Couronne oil refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus, a union spokesman said, adding the plant would be liquidated.

The court however will leave other potential bidders until November 5 to submit a new last minute offer.

"This is abnormal and unfair," the union spokesman said.

