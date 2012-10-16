French court to decide fate of ex-Petroplus refinery Tuesday

* Court in Rouen to hold hearing from 0800 GMT
PARIS, Oct 16 The fate of the former Petroplus
refinery in northern France to be decided on Tuesday will not
only be awaited by its 470 workers, but also by a French
government anxious to avoid another plant closure as
unemployment rises inexorably.
The commercial court in Rouen, northern France, is expected
to give its verdict on two low-profile bidders willing to
takeover the refinery, previously owned by the now insolvent
Swiss firm, but could also decide to liquidate the plant or
postpone its decision.
It has already prolonged its deliberations twice since the
summer, saying it needed more information on the bidders.
Dubai-based NetOil, the unlisted group of Middle Eastern
businessman Roger Tamraz, is seen as a favourite by trade
unions, who have managed to keep the refinery going thanks to a
temporary oil processing deal with former owner Shell.
"For us, there's only one possible buyer; NetOil. We're in
contact with them every day, there's no reason for it to get
stuck," trade unions spokesman Yvon Scornet told Reuters.
The other bidder, Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), is a
little-known player in the sector, which gives a Hong Kong
address on its website and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO. APG has
not returned repeated requests for comments from Reuters.
Tamraz, who will defend his bid in Rouen, has pledged to
invest 500 million euros ($646.80 million) into the refinery and
said he had been in contact with a raft of French government
officials, from the ministries of defence and industry, the
customs or also the strategic oil reserves agency.
"The government is all over the place. But I'm impressed
with the quality of the people working on the case," Tamraz told
Reuters on Monday. "I think we've done our job. It has taken
many months, but everything is on the table," he said.
Industry observers have expressed caution about the two
bidders, however.
"When I see the names of these potential buyers, I'm not
sure these offers are extremely serious," Patrick de la
Chevardiere, CFO of French oil major Total told
reporters on the sidelines of an event in London last month.
Francis Perrin, president of the Strategies et Politiques
Energetiques group of publications, said it remained to be seen
whether any of the bidders could operate over the long term a
complex refinery in need of an upgrade.
"For the oil industry, it seems obvious that Alafandi
Petroleum Group is not well known at all, so some scepticism
seems justified," Perrin said.
"NetOil is not totally unknown in the oil sector however.
But this is not a company which has renowned competences in the
refining industry, that's where the shoe pinches," he added.
"TOUCHING WOOD"
France's new Socialist government and its high-profile
industry minister Arnaud Montebourg have taken an active role in
managing the situation as it tries to avoid a wave of factory
closures after unemployment hit its highest level since 1999.
French refiners, in particular, have been struggling for
years due to poor margins, weak demand and a surplus of gasoline
capacity while the traditional market for French gasoline
exports, the United States, has dried up.
However, a rise in refining margins since last April, helped
by temporary cuts in capacity in Europe and the Caribbean, has
helped alleviate the pain recently.
"I'm touching wood, but I must say that market conditions
are in our favour at the moment," Tamraz said.
"I see access for oil coming from OPEC countries, they're
really trying to push more and there's not enough buyers,
therefore it's a buyer's market and you can find a better
price," he added.
But others see the pick up in margins as only a temporary
event, with petrol consumption declining in Europe as economic
activity slows and consumers try to save on their gasoline bill.
"Frankly, we don't think it can continue over the long term.
the impact of the economic crisis means the rosier outlook is
unlikely to carry on after 2012," the head of oil industry lobby
UFIP Jean-Louis Shilansky said.