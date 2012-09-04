UPDATE 1-French court postpones Petit-Couronne refinery decision

* Bidders still need to provide administrative
ROUEN, France, Sept 4 A French court postponed
to October 2 its decision on the fate of the troubled
Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus after
two low-profile groups filed bids in July promising to preserve
jobs and invest massively into the plant.
The court said the parties involved had not brought all the
requested administrative documents.
Net Oil, a group including Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern
businessman active in oil and gas, had pledged to invest 500
million euros into the refinery.
Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website gives an
address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, said last
week it had provisionally withdrawn its offer although the
site's management said on Tuesday the company was still in the
running.
APG was registered on the Hong-Kong company registry on July
10, 2012, the day after the company submitted its offer at the
French court of Rouen to purchase the French plant.
Philippe Billant, head of the plant, said the additional
four weeks was positive news for the fate of the refinery and
its 550 workers as it will allow APG and Net oil to provide the
proof of their financial and technical capability.
"This will enable them to obtain the administrative
authorisations which are not in the hands of the court," Billant
said.
The refining units, which stopped production on January 10,
restarted operations in June under a deal with Royal Dutch Shell
, the former owner of the refinery, to deliver 100,000
barrels per day of products.
A Shell spokeswoman said the production deal was expected to
expire by mid-November at the latest.