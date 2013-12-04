A French warhorse in Africa

By Diadie Ba
DAKAR Dec 4 While Peugeot the company may be
struggling to find its way, Peugeot the car is still going
strong on some of the world's most treacherous roads in the
former French colonies of West Africa.
The indefatigable 504 estate, based on the saloon produced
by the French automaker from 1968, remains the mainstay of the
cross-border bush taxi trade in the region. Millions depend on
the vehicles to visit relatives or trade goods between countries
such as Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.
Local cab-owners jack up the rear-end to provide greater
ground clearance, then add a third bench at the back of the car
to pack in even more passengers - typically a total of eight
plus the driver.
The bodywork is then festooned with stickers, favourite
maxims ("Chaque jour est une vie" - "Each day is one life") or
professions of faith, including sometimes the name of the
driver's local religious leader or "marabout". Luggage - and the
occasional live goat - are stored on the roof rack.
A 500-mile (800 km) trip currently runs at around 20 euros
($27) per passenger, or slightly more for those wanting a seat
by the window or up-front with the driver.
"Even if some say it's old and only good for the breaker's
yard as soon as you find some spare parts it finds a new life,"
Insa Diaw, 56, a Senegalese cabbie who has been driving his 504
since 2002, told Reuters.
A lively trade in second-hand spare parts from France and an
abundance of mechanics mean that even in West Africa's smallest
villages, it is possible to get a broken-down 504 back on the
road within the hour.
For nearly four decades until the mid 2000s, the 504 was
assembled in Nigeria. But in the past decade it has been shunned
by Africa's growing middle-class for whom Japan's Toyota Land
Cruiser became a status symbol in the same way that Europe's
middle class aspire to a Mercedes.
A Land Cruiser is well beyond the means of the average
taxi-driver, whose tight daily cashflow means he often has to
resort to buying just $1 or $2 of gas at a time as he waits for
his next fare.
"But I can tell you," said Diaw, "if you know how to drive a
504 properly, it can go places where a 4-wheel drive can't."