France seeks Peugeot board seats in return for aid -paper

PARIS Oct 23 France wants PSA Peugeot Citroen
to appoint government and worker representatives to
its board, reduce job cuts and guarantee plants in return for a
lending bailout, the country's industry minister told
Liberation.
In an interview with the French daily, published on Tuesday,
Arnaud Montebourg also said the struggling automaker should
cancel "hundreds" of planned job cuts and guarantee the future
of domestic plants.
Peugeot is weighing a state-backed rescue for its lending
arm, Banque PSA Finance (BPF), which funds Peugeot and Citroen
dealers and car loans. Montebourg had already warned that any
help would come with strings attached.
In his newspaper interview, the minister detailed some of
the undertakings he is seeking from the carmaker.
"I want workers to sit on the supervisory board, to bring
more balance to strategic decisions," Montebourg was quoted as
saying. "I also want an independent administrator on the board
to liaise with the government."
The French state has no stake in Peugeot, which in July
announced 8,000 additional job cuts and the closure of an
assembly plant to halt spiralling losses.
Unlike domestic rival Renault, where the
government has two board seats and a 15 percent holding, Peugeot
has been slow to shift production from France to lower-wage
countries.
Recent downgrades to Peugeot's credit rating threaten to
relegate the financing arm to junk status, further widening the
competitiveness gap with rivals such as Volkswagen
by making its car loans more expensive.
A support package under discussion with the government and
French banks would reportedly include postponed repayments on
some bank debt and a state loan guarantee, reducing the
division's financing costs.
Montebourg also vowed to "weigh the consequences" of
Peugeot's alliance with General Motors.
The government is seeking "a commitment from Peugeot to
preserve all of its French plants, so the kind of restructuring
plan announced in July does not repeat itself", he said.