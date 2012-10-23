UPDATE 2-Peugeot to get multi-bln euro state guarantees-source

* Move follows Moody's downgrade
* PSA's competitiveness gap at stake
* France has said strings attached to aid
* French banks to offer 5 bln euros funding
By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, Oct 23 France will provide multi-billion
euro guarantees to ailing carmaker Peugeot SA's
finance arm, a source said, the latest sign of the crisis-hit
group's struggle to compete.
The aid, which the source close to the situation put at
between 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) and 7 billion, would help
the group offer cheaper financing to car buyers and shows how
Peugeot is being thrust into the arms of the French state.
The company's efforts to restructure on its own have fallen
short amid a shrinking auto market and the group suffered a
downgrade by credit rating agency Moody's this month, raising
the likelihood that its financing arm Banque PSA Finance (BPF)
would also be downgraded to junk status.
Mood's cut the parent automaker, which also includes the
Citroen marque, to Ba3, three notches below investment grade.
Peugeot faces a widening competitiveness gap with rivals
such as Volkswagen AG, which are vying for a slice
of the shrinking European car market, as downgrades would make
its car loans more expensive.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg has said the French
state was willing to provide guarantees for BPF but that any aid
would come with strings attached.
Montebourg told Liberation newspaper on Tuesday that France
wanted Peugeot to appoint government and worker representatives
to its board, reduce planned job cuts and guarantee domestic
plants in return for a lending bailout.
As part of the plan, Peugeot's lending banks have reportedly
agreed to back the government's action with a promise of around
5 billion euros in loans. A banking source said the banks had
agreed to postpone some repayments, while a second banker said
Peugeot was an important customer and would be supported.
Representatives from Peugeot were due to meet with
government officials at the prime minister's office on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Peugeot had no comment.
STRICT CONDITIONS
The French state has no stake in Peugeot, which in July
announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of an assembly plant to
halt spiraling losses.
France will likely have to impose strict conditions on the
guarantee if it is to comply with EU rules on state aid, lawyers
and bankers say.
This would include financial compensation for the guarantee,
which Commission rules state must be in accordance with market
rates, while some bankers say Peugeot may have to go further and
sell some loans or find an outside investor for its financing
arm.
But already the German state of Lower Saxony, a major
Volkswagen shareholder, has reportedly said it would oppose the
Peugeot aid plan as a possible breach of EU rules.
Brussels has not yet been informed of any bailout agreement
and cannot comment on the specifics of the case, a European
Commission spokesman said.
Once notified, the EU regulator examines aid packages as
well as the terms under which they are granted, the spokesman
added. "The Commission ensures ... that there are no
protectionist conditions placed on the attribution of aid."
Paris was forced to modify its last auto sector bailout in
February 2009, after the Commission objected to conditions
attached to 6 billion euros of state loans for Peugeot and
Renault - including proposals that the carmakers
undertake to maintain all domestic plants.
Rescue deals with carmakers should "not contain any
condition concerning either the location of their activities or
the requirement to prioritise France-based suppliers", the EU
executive said at the time.